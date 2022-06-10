2 Strong 4 Bullies
Elyria Police arrest drunk driver suspected in a hit and run where teen victim was seriously injured

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police waste no time catching a suspected drunk driver who allegedly hit a teen who was walking, and then the driver took off.

The crash happened on West River Road North near Erie Street on Thursday, around 2:00 AM.

In a 911 call, the victim’s friend who is unidentified is desperate to get help, saying, “My friend just got hit by a car. I need you here now. Please, I need you.”

A neighbor who asked not to be identified, but heard the impact says the victim was on the ground in a drive-way, trying to get up, “I heard a loud noise, and I got up and looked out the window and I saw the young lady trying to get up and get up off the ground. There was a young lady with her, and she kept saying she just wanted to get home. She just wanted to go home.”

Elyria Police, firefighters, and EMS arrived on the scene and took the teen to an area hospital. Officers say the victim suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.

Isaiah Sturgeon of Elyria, 32, who was spotted a short time later in the red car described by witnesses was arrested. Elyria Police tell 19 News he stumbled from his vehicle and failed the field sobriety test.

Sturgeon is facing a number of charges that included, aggravated vehicular assault, OVI, hit-skip, and reckless operation.

What’s unclear is whether the 17-year-old victim was crossing the street or walking across a driveway when she was hit.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

