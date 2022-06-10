Geauga County churches fight back against Pride event in Chardon

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - Geauga County Pride organizers spoke out after a letter made its way around the community complaining about an event set to take place Saturday, June 18 in the Chardon Square.

“I don’t think there’s anything we have to defend here,” said Jess Peacock, a local pastor.

Several church representatives from across the county signed the letter.

In the letter, it accuses the event of, “Not being healthy for families in the community.”

The church leaders also stated they weren’t happy with how the Community Church of Chesterland is helping make the event happen: “This church openly endorses sexually immoral conduct and causes in direct violation with God’s word.”

“I was a little annoyed that someone would make an assumption and statements that they really had no basis of making without doing their due diligence of research,” said Meg Carver, the co-organizer of the Geauga Pride event. “As a resident of Geauga County, I was born and raised here, I was disheartened by some of their words, but I also wasn’t surprised.”

19 News reached out to the supporters of the letter. One of them told 19 News, “While we are not trying to stop the event, we do believe that Geauga County represents traditional family values by and large.”

People in the community are also reacting to the news of the letter.

“I don’t see how you could be so against that to where you wouldn’t want it to happen,” said Kyle Brown, who is from Geauga County.

“I think it’s OK. I don’t have anything against it. It’s not really something I’m involved in. But I have no problem with it happening. I think everybody should be able to live their lives and be themselves,” said Florida Domanski.

The mayor of Chardon, Christopher Grau, gave 19 News this statement:

“The City of Chardon’s Square is a public space that is open to all regardless of race, religion, sex, national origin, political affiliation, or any other social or personal beliefs. Groups may gather and openly practice their first amendment rights and are protected by our Constitution. Whenever a planned gathering of any kind comes to the City Square, City staff works with organizers to ensure the event runs smoothly and safely. We continue to follow this process with every event. Permits to gather on the square are not required unless items or services are being sold by the organizers or their representatives. No illegal activities will be allowed. To be clear, we cannot regulate use of the City Square based on the message or content of the people who want to use the public space.”

