Gunman sentenced to life in prison for fatal 2020 shooting in Summit County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect from Barberton was sentenced to life in prison for the fatal 2020 shooting of a 29-year-old man in Akron.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said 26-year-old Charles Deel will be eligible for parole after serving at least 21 years of his sentence.

According to investigators, the victim, identified by the prosecutor’s office as Woody Cisterna, went to a Kenmore Boulevard home in Akron in July 2020 to pick up some personal belongings.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots in the area and later saw Cisterna on the ground as Deel fled from the shooting scene in his vehicle.

The Northeast Ohio Fugitive Task Force tracked Deel down days later in Scio.

The weapon believed to have been used by Deel to allegedly kill Cisterna was still in his possession.

Deel was found guilty by a Summit County jury of murder and felonious assault with a gun. He pleaded guilty to having a weapon under disability before the trial began.

The judge also ruled that Deel was guilty of being a repeat violent offender.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.