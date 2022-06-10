2 Strong 4 Bullies
Multiple reports of sexual assaults in Shaker Square area, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center says

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has been investigating a tip about an increase in sexual assaults in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center said they’ve had multiple reports of sexual assault in the vicinity of the Shaker Square area.

19 News reached out to Cleveland police, and they said they are still working to get more information on this. They said there have been two recent rape cases where the suspect description sounded similar, but they can’t say if any recent sexual assault cases are connected and there is nothing to indicate right now that they are dealing with a serial rapist.

Cleveland police did not give us the reports we requested on Thursday, but according to data from the crime tracker on their website, there have been at least 13 reported sex crimes in Cleveland in the past five days. Two of those in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood, with the majority of the rest scattered around the city, and a couple reported downtown.

At this time, we do not know how many suspects we are dealing with or if these crimes are connected.

This is a developing story.

