Northeast Ohio Weather: Periods of rain and storms this weekend

19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:01 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Comfortable day ahead. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 70s. Clouds will increase later this afternoon. We kept it dry this evening with a mostly cloudy sky. A little disturbance could bring a few showers to the area early tomorrow morning. A weak cool front is forecast to cross the area early Sunday evening. Moisture increases a bit in advance of it. It’ll be a mostly cloudy sky for your Saturday. A few afternoon showers and storms around. A better risk of showers later Saturday night. Better coverage of showers and storms on Sunday as we see things currently. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s.

