Northeast Ohio weather: Pleasant weekend ahead but watch for a few storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While we are monitoring the potential for a few scattered storms through the weekend, it certainly won’t be a washout.

Widely scattered storms will develop during the second half of the day Saturday.

Not everyone will see rain.

Another round of rain and thunder will move through our area late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The storms will move out by mid-morning Sunday, but watch for a few widely scattered storms Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

Temperature-wise, we’ll be fairly seasonable this weekend.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting highs in the mid 70s on Saturday and in the low 80s on Sunday.

Monday will be absolutely gorgeous.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s.

Hot and humid weather will return starting on Tuesday.

Highs will soar into the upper 80s on Tuesday, low 90s on Wednesday, and upper 80s on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.