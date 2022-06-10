2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: Pleasant weekend ahead but watch for a few storms

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:01 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While we are monitoring the potential for a few scattered storms through the weekend, it certainly won’t be a washout.

Widely scattered storms will develop during the second half of the day Saturday.

Not everyone will see rain.

Another round of rain and thunder will move through our area late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The storms will move out by mid-morning Sunday, but watch for a few widely scattered storms Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

Temperature-wise, we’ll be fairly seasonable this weekend.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting highs in the mid 70s on Saturday and in the low 80s on Sunday.

Monday will be absolutely gorgeous.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s.

Hot and humid weather will return starting on Tuesday.

Highs will soar into the upper 80s on Tuesday, low 90s on Wednesday, and upper 80s on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Periods of rain, storms this weekend throughout Northeast Ohio

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Periods of rain, storms this weekend throughout Northeast Ohio
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Periods of rain, storms this weekend throughout Northeast Ohio
Northeast Ohio Weather: Few more storm chances through the weekend
Northeast Ohio Weather: Few more storm chances through the weekend
Northeast Ohio Weather: Few more storm chances through the weekend
Northeast Ohio Weather: Few more storm chances through the weekend