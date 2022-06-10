2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio Justice bus offers free legal services to low-income residents

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Having access to legal advice is incredibly important for Joyce Martin.

“I’m hoping that I could get some help from the county or somebody,” Martin said.

She’s here regarding a legal matter that she wouldn’t have been able to get help on without this Ohio Justice bus.

“I love it you know they should do this more often,” she said.

Inside this bus is a mobile legal aid office and technology hot spot where pro-bono attorneys and legal aid can guide you.

The services here are absolutely free.

People have the chance to talk to an attorney about family law issues related to adoption and kinship care.

“There are a lot of issues that people try to handle on their own and it might not always have the best outcome,” said Sophia Chang.

Sophia Chang is the pro-bono director at the Ohio Access Justice Foundation.

She told 19 News that this is a partnership with adoption network Cleveland, Fairhill partners, and the Ohio Kan program.

“Being able to come to a clinic like this and speaking to an attorney to get expert advice on how to move forward is really important,” she added.

If you missed today’s session, there will be another one Saturday at 9:45 am at the Langston Hughes branch in the Cleveland public library.

“Get out, come out, support this you and everybody,” Martin added.

