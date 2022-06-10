Reckless driver knocked off stolen dirt bike by East Cleveland police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thirty-eight-year-old dirt bike rider Sir ‘Truce Bender was arrested after speeding, driving recklessly and eluding East Cleveland police.

The incident started in East Cleveland and ended in Cleveland when police cornered Bender and rammed the bike he was driving.

Police claim it was stolen and that was one of the reasons they pursued him.

Video from Instagram showed a couple of officers aggressively punching him while he was down. Police called them compliance blows to get Bender under control.

Bender has been charged with fleeing and alluding, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property. He is currently in the East Cleveland jail.

