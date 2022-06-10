2 Strong 4 Bullies
Unknown suspect steals from garage while residents are home (video)

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Canton Police Department is asking the public to help identify the suspect of a burglary that took place in the 1500 block of Elberta Avenue Southwest on June 1.

Police said the suspect entered the attached garage at approximately 8:41 a.m., while the residents were home, and stole a BMX bike valued at $300.

“These incidents are a good reminder that crime can happen at any time and in any neighborhood,” Sgt. Matthew Buzzard of the North Canton Police Department said.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, you are asked to contact the North Canton Police Department at 330-499-5911.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the department’s tip line at 330-966-3633, or submitted through the free Tip44 app.

This is part of a pending investigation.

