1 hospitalized after car rolls over on I-271, officials say
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash Saturday morning sent one person to the hospital after a car rolled on I-271, according to the Willoughby Hills Fire Department.
The crash happened at 8:01 a.m. on I-271 near White Road, according to a Facebook post from the department.
The driver of the crashed car was taken to Hillcrest Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Facebook post read.
Officials blocked off one lane of traffic while the scene was cleared, officials said.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are revealed.
