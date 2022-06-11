2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 hospitalized after car rolls over on I-271, officials say

A crash Saturday morning sent one person to the hospital after a car rolled on I-271, according...
A crash Saturday morning sent one person to the hospital after a car rolled on I-271, according to the Willoughby Hills Fire Department.(Source: Willoughby Hills Fire Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash Saturday morning sent one person to the hospital after a car rolled on I-271, according to the Willoughby Hills Fire Department.

The crash happened at 8:01 a.m. on I-271 near White Road, according to a Facebook post from the department.

At 08:01, WHFD & WHPD were dispatched on a one car rollover crash IR 271 S at White Rd. The lone occupant was...

Posted by Willoughby Hills Fire Department on Saturday, June 11, 2022

The driver of the crashed car was taken to Hillcrest Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Facebook post read.

Officials blocked off one lane of traffic while the scene was cleared, officials said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are revealed.

