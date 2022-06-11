2 Strong 4 Bullies
3 arrested for beating death of Ethan Liming outside I Promise School, US Marshals say

The arrested suspects were identified by authorities as 21-year-old Donovon Jones, 19-year-old Tyler Stafford and 20-year-old Deshawn Stafford Jr.(Source: U.S. Marshals Service)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service on Saturday announced three men have been arrested for the beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming.

Liming was found dead on June 2 in the I Promise School parking lot near 400 West Market Street, according to Akron police.

Ethan Liming
Ethan Liming(Source: Akron Public Schools)

The arrested suspects were identified by authorities as 21-year-old Donovon Jones, 19-year-old Tyler Stafford and 20-year-old Deshawn Stafford Jr.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force along with Akron police investigators tracked Tyler and Deshawn Stafford to a home in the 500 block of North Howard Street, where they were arrested, the U.S. Marshals said.

Donovon Jones was arrested at a home in the 200 block of Crosby Street, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Family of Akron teen beaten to death near I Promise School hopes possible witness comes forward

Akron police have said the suspects “knocked unconscious and brutally assaulted” Liming after a fight.

Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett on Wednesday said Liming and three other teens drove into the school parking lot and started discharging a SplatRBall gun at people on the basketball court.

It is not clear if Liming fired the SplatRBall gun.

Akron police chief: Nothing to indicate deadly beating at I Promise School is race related

Officials with the U.S. Marshals and city of Akron shared the following statements when announcing the arrests:

“Ethan’s senseless and tragic death has touched every person in our community. These arrests would not have been possible without the dedication of our Akron Police Department and their collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. They have worked around the clock on this case and I thank them for their tireless efforts. My thoughts and prayers remain with the entire Liming family at this time.” — Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan

“I am happy to report that today, officers with the Akron Police Department, made several arrests in connection with the death of Ethan Liming. We thank the members of the community for their outpouring of support that helped investigators throughout this investigation. We will continue to follow any leads that will result in bringing those responsible for Ethan’s death to justice. While I believe the news of the arrests will be welcomed by Ethan’s family and loved ones, we all recognize that nothing will bring Ethan back. Violence in this country must stop. We are losing too many lives to senseless acts of violence.” — Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett

“The U.S. Marshals Service will continue to provide all necessary resources to help our partners at the Akron Police Department to combat violent crime. This crime impacted an entire community and we stand alongside the community in seeking justice for Ethan.” — U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott

LeBron James’ I Promise School is apart of the Akron Public School District, serving students in third through seventh grades.

LeBron James expresses condolences to family of teen murdered outside I Promise School

Anyone with information about Liming’s murder is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call Summit County CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.

