Advertisement

Cleveland pools, spray parks open for season; 90-degree temps possible this week

(Forest Hill Pool, Cleveland)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland has opened its outdoor swimming pools and spray parks, and it’s perfect timing with a mid-week warm up on the horizon.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting temperatures around 90 degrees this Wednesday and Thursday.

Click here for the latest 19 First Alert Forecast

From now through the second week of August, you’ll have the chance to take a dip and cool down.

Find a city pool or spray park in your neighborhood

Hours of operation are noon to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays to Sundays.

Click here for more information and a list of rules.

