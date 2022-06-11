Cleveland pools, spray parks open for season; 90-degree temps possible this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland has opened its outdoor swimming pools and spray parks, and it’s perfect timing with a mid-week warm up on the horizon.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting temperatures around 90 degrees this Wednesday and Thursday.

From now through the second week of August, you’ll have the chance to take a dip and cool down.

Hours of operation are noon to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays to Sundays.

