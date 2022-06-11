2 Strong 4 Bullies
Garfield Heights Fire Dept. battles house fire

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire crews are currently battling a blazing home in Garfield Heights.

Officials did not confirm when the fire started.

Maple Heights fire crews are also on scene to assist.

19 News reached out to the Garfield Heights Fire Department and Garfield Heights Police Department for information about the fire and its origins.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

