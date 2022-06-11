Inflation is costing everyone and a Northeast Ohio economist says it’s the worst in nearly 40 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Inflation has all of us paying a higher price to keep food on the family table, and gas in the tank. A local economist warns that high prices are likely to get worse before they get better.

Economist John Burke, a professor of economics for more than 50 years tells 19 News that sadly it was a perfect storm of circumstances that led to inflation like we haven’t experienced in 40 years.

Inflation jumped to 8.6% in May, the highest since 1981, and it’s not slowing down according to Professor Burke, “Indeed it was worse 40 years ago. 1981, 1982, and 1983, when Ronald Reagan was President inflation jumped up to 15 or 16%. This time it’s only 7 or 8% which is bad.”

Gas prices are $5.19 a gallon in some Northeast Ohio communities, and the national average of fuel prices has reached a high nationwide. Food prices are the highest in 40 years. The cost of milk is up almost 16%, the price of chicken has jumped by 17%, and eggs are 32% higher than one year ago.

There’s now also real concern about food shortages and Professor Burke says that’s already happening, “I think there is already a food shortage. It’s already happening, and I think it’s going to get worse.”

Those feeling the biggest squeeze on their wallet, senior citizens, the disabled, the poor, and the working class, “Wages are going to catch up. But they catch up with a lag. They don’t catch up immediately and so those people are going to get screwed in the interim.”

Burke says inflation was caused sadly because of a perfect storm, including COVID that slowed down the supply chain, and then increased demand when people were able to get back in stores and restaurants. Another major factor, Russia’s war on Ukraine, “Two of the major agricultural countries exporting foord are Ukraine and Russia. They’re at war with each other now, and that food is not being grown or exported.”

Adding to the pain at the pump, grocery store, and even rental prices, the increasing costs are likely to get before they get better, and not only in the United States, but around the World, Professor Burke said, “Inflation is happening in Europe, inflation is happening in China, inflation happening in Japan, inflation is happening all over the place, and gasoline prices are up all over the world.”

