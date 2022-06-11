2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘At least’ 2 bodies recovered after house explodes in Garfield Heights

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News captured at least two bodies recovered from smoldering remains after a house exploded in Garfield Heights Saturday night.

Fire crews currently battling a house fire in Garfield Heights

Fire crews are currently battling a house fire in Garfield Heights. https://bit.ly/3aPoJVI

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Saturday, June 11, 2022

The explosion happened at 6:30, according to the Garfield Heights Fire Department.

Crews from Dominion Gas, fire departments, and the Eastside Technical Rescue Team responded to the scene at E. 81st Street and Vista Avenue, according to officials.

Neighbors told 19 News they heard a major blast, followed by two more booms, and saw thick smoke rising from the scene

Just after 11:30pm, it turned from a rescue mission to a recovery mission, as two body bags were wheeled from the scene on gurneys after hours of searching

19 News reached out to the Garfield Heights Fire Department and Garfield Heights Police Department for information about the fire and its origins.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

‘At least’ 2 bodies recovered after house explodes in Garfield Heights
‘At least’ 2 bodies recovered after house explodes in Garfield Heights
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
Man recognized at 6th annual Resiliency Run at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Man recognized at 6th annual Resiliency Run at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Man recognized at 6th annual Resiliency Run at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
69-year-old Cleveland man missing, police say
69-year-old Cleveland man missing, police say