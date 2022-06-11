‘At least’ 2 bodies recovered after house explodes in Garfield Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News captured at least two bodies recovered from smoldering remains after a house exploded in Garfield Heights Saturday night.

The explosion happened at 6:30, according to the Garfield Heights Fire Department.

Crews from Dominion Gas, fire departments, and the Eastside Technical Rescue Team responded to the scene at E. 81st Street and Vista Avenue, according to officials.

Neighbors told 19 News they heard a major blast, followed by two more booms, and saw thick smoke rising from the scene

Just after 11:30pm, it turned from a rescue mission to a recovery mission, as two body bags were wheeled from the scene on gurneys after hours of searching

19 News reached out to the Garfield Heights Fire Department and Garfield Heights Police Department for information about the fire and its origins.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

