Northeast Ohio weather: Wet weekend ahead with scattered showers, storms

By Jon Loufman
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clouds will be on the increase today and very spotty.

Afternoon showers can be expected as highs head for the upper 70s.

We can’t rule out a few evening storms as lows slip into the lower 60s.

Scattered showers will become a little more plentiful Sunday as highs approach 80.

Monday will feature a sun/clouds mix with highs around 80.

Expect a few showers and storms on a humid Tuesday as highs peak in the mid-upper 80s.

Wednesday will be hot and humid with highs in the 90s.

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 6/11/2022

Northeast Ohio weather: Pleasant weekend ahead but watch for a few storms
