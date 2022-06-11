Northeast Ohio weather: Wet weekend ahead with scattered showers, storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clouds will be on the increase today and very spotty.

Afternoon showers can be expected as highs head for the upper 70s.

We can’t rule out a few evening storms as lows slip into the lower 60s.

Scattered showers will become a little more plentiful Sunday as highs approach 80.

Monday will feature a sun/clouds mix with highs around 80.

Expect a few showers and storms on a humid Tuesday as highs peak in the mid-upper 80s.

Wednesday will be hot and humid with highs in the 90s.

