Police search for 70-year-old missing from Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 70-year-old man who is missing from Mentor.

Tony Geizer went missing Friday afternoon after he walked away from his Fairfax Drive home, according to authorities.

Tony Geizer (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

A Missing Adult Alert said Geizer has diabetes and doesn’t have his medication.

Call 911 if you see Geizer or know his location.

