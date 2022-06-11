2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police search for 70-year-old missing from Mentor

Tony Geizer went missing Friday afternoon from Fairfax Drive in Mentor.
Tony Geizer went missing Friday afternoon from Fairfax Drive in Mentor.(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 70-year-old man who is missing from Mentor.

Tony Geizer went missing Friday afternoon after he walked away from his Fairfax Drive home, according to authorities.

Tony Geizer
Tony Geizer(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

A Missing Adult Alert said Geizer has diabetes and doesn’t have his medication.

Call 911 if you see Geizer or know his location.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

