Police search for 70-year-old missing from Mentor
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 70-year-old man who is missing from Mentor.
Tony Geizer went missing Friday afternoon after he walked away from his Fairfax Drive home, according to authorities.
A Missing Adult Alert said Geizer has diabetes and doesn’t have his medication.
Call 911 if you see Geizer or know his location.
