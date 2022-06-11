VIDEO: Akron police search for 4 suspects who vandalized construction site

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for the suspects who broke into a construction site and then trashed the place. The culprits were caught on camera.

It happened on East Waterloo Road in Akron at the future site of a Penske trucking center. The video shows four men who look like they could be teenagers. Police said they caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Akron police just released the video Friday but said the incident happened back on May 5th.

“I’m thinking it was just something to do, something for fun,” said Marlon who lives across the street from the construction site. “I don’t recognize any of these kids but hopefully we can get with them and help them think about the pros and cons of their decisions before they make them, that’s what our youth need mentors around to you know cause now they’re on the news and just that little silly decision can cause a lot of issues for our youth.”

Marlon is also a youth counselor.

“I work with youth every day and I’m really passionate about my community and just giving these kids a better way to express themselves than vandalizing a building,” said Marlon.

19 News spoke with a man who works at the construction site. He wanted to remain anonymous, but he said the four suspects did a lot of damage to the worksite on more than one occasion.

If you have any information about this crime and/or the suspects, please contact Akron Police Detective M. Joyner at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.

