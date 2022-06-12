City of Cleveland presents proclamation of condolences for Isaiah Andrews

Maple Heights , Ohio (WOIO) - On Saturday The X Freedom Housing Group, a program that provides comfortable housing for exonerated people and those with disabilities, had a day service.

“We need people to know how serious wrongful convictions are in our area and it’s doing activities like this helping at the exoneree home that can help bring some of that public awareness,” said Kelly McLaughlin.

The group of volunteers did tons of yard work making a house that was once filled with weeds a home.

“Somewhere to feel safe, and where you can relax and leave all the troubles outside the door,” said Charles Jackson.

Jackson spent 27 years in prison for something he didn’t do. He now lives in a house in Maple Heights thanks to XGHG.

A home he once shared with a dear friend, Isaiah Andrews.

“We developed a real special bond and a nice relationship more like a father-son thing than just friend,” said Jackson.

Andrews spent 45 years in prison. He was accused of killing his wife back in 1975. A crime he didn’t commit.

Andrews was only a free man for 2 years before he died at the age of 83.

Today, Jackson accepted a proclamation of condolences on Andrews’s behalf– a gesture from the city of Cleveland.

“I wish he could be here to live his life,” said Jackson.

But even though he isn’t here, Jackson hopes his story will encourage someone else to keep fighting.

