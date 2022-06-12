2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Police: 12-year-old girl missing since June 11 after leaving out of a window

12-year-old Jaynelle Mosley has been missing since June 11 after leaving out of a window.
12-year-old Jaynelle Mosley has been missing since June 11 after leaving out of a window.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old has been missing since June 11 and the Cleveland Police Department has asked the community to help find her.

Jaynelle Mosley was last seen at her foster mother’s house, located in the 3500 block of E. 153rd Street in Cleveland, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Jaynelle was seen on camera leaving out of a window, the post said.

Police said she is believed to be with friends.

Anyone with information on Jaynelle’s whereabouts have been asked to call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-621-1234.

