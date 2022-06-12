2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police launch death investigation in Cudell neighborhood

By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police were spotted early Sunday at a crime scene in the city’s Cudell neighborhood.

19 News crews witnessed the ongoing investigation around 1 a.m. on West Boulevard near Detroit Avenue.

At the center of the investigation was a dead body under a sheet, located beside an SUV, according to our crew.

Also on scene was the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for more information.

