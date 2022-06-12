Cleveland police launch death investigation in Cudell neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police were spotted early Sunday at a crime scene in the city’s Cudell neighborhood.

19 News crews witnessed the ongoing investigation around 1 a.m. on West Boulevard near Detroit Avenue.

At the center of the investigation was a dead body under a sheet, located beside an SUV, according to our crew.

Also on scene was the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for more information.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.