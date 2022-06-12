2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Driver injured after crash sends car into Parma apartment

Driver injured after crash sends car into Parma apartment
Driver injured after crash sends car into Parma apartment(Source: Parma Fire Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Fire Department said a driver was injured early Sunday after a crash sent their vehicle into an apartment.

In photos shared by the department, the car is seen flipped upside down.

Thankfully, officials said the driver received only minor injuries.

The crash happened on Ridgewood Drive, according to a department Facebook post.

Officials said the driver was taken to a local hospital to get checked out.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say

Latest News

Jerry Logan
Missing Cleveland man found safe several days later, family says
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
Man recognized at 6th annual Resiliency Run at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Cleveland pools, spray parks open for season; 90-degree temps possible this week
Tony Geizer went missing Friday afternoon from Fairfax Drive in Mentor.
Police search for 70-year-old missing from Mentor