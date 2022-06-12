Driver injured after crash sends car into Parma apartment

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Fire Department said a driver was injured early Sunday after a crash sent their vehicle into an apartment.

In photos shared by the department, the car is seen flipped upside down.

Thankfully, officials said the driver received only minor injuries.

The crash happened on Ridgewood Drive, according to a department Facebook post.

Officials said the driver was taken to a local hospital to get checked out.

