Man recognized at 6th annual Resiliency Run at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mark Kisilewicz shared his story of survival after a terrifying motorcycle accident, last month.

He was recognized at the 6th annual resiliency run at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The run celebrates trauma and burn survivors & gives respect to heroes.

“The 2 ladies put a torniquet on my leg,” said Kisilewicz.

Civilians Cricket Shaw and Marti Mackey made the decision to stop.

That stop back in May, leading them to be awarded with hero awards from metro health.

“Just glad I was there and would say anyone that can be trained in first aid and stop the bleed & CPR to get it done,’ Shaw said.

“Didn’t see that there was any help I pulled to a stop asked the gentleman if anyone was trained in CPR he said no so I got out of my car and ran I told my kids to stay in and ran,” Mackey said.

Today, hundreds of people ran, walked, jogged, and rolled in this annual 5k both in-person and virtually to raise money for critical care patients at metro health.

This race also serving as a reminder that we all have what it takes to save a life.

“I’m just glad they were recognized for their accomplishments,” Kisilewicz added.

