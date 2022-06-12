2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man recognized at 6th annual Resiliency Run at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mark Kisilewicz shared his story of survival after a terrifying motorcycle accident, last month.

He was recognized at the 6th annual resiliency run at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The run celebrates trauma and burn survivors & gives respect to heroes.

“The 2 ladies put a torniquet on my leg,” said Kisilewicz.

Civilians Cricket Shaw and Marti Mackey made the decision to stop.

That stop back in May, leading them to be awarded with hero awards from metro health.

“Just glad I was there and would say anyone that can be trained in first aid and stop the bleed & CPR to get it done,’ Shaw said.

“Didn’t see that there was any help I pulled to a stop asked the gentleman if anyone was trained in CPR he said no so I got out of my car and ran I told my kids to stay in and ran,” Mackey said.

Today, hundreds of people ran, walked, jogged, and rolled in this annual 5k both in-person and virtually to raise money for critical care patients at metro health.

This race also serving as a reminder that we all have what it takes to save a life.

“I’m just glad they were recognized for their accomplishments,” Kisilewicz added.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side

Latest News

Cleveland pools, spray parks open for season; 90-degree temps possible this week
Tony Geizer went missing Friday afternoon from Fairfax Drive in Mentor.
Police search for 70-year-old missing from Mentor
Cleveland Renegades
Cleveland sports program hopes to curb youth violence
Gun locks being given out by Lakewood Police.
Tiarra Lakewood gun locks