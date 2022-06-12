Northeast Ohio weather: Showers, storms followed by heat, humidity

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Scattered showers and some storms will become widespread today as highs approach 80.

Showers and storms end overnight as lows bottom out in the low to mid 60s.

Monday will feature a sun/clouds mix with highs around 80.

Expect more showers and storms on a humid Tuesday as highs peak in the mid-upper 80s.

Wednesday will be hot and humid with highs in the 90s.

