Ohio Fire Marshal: 3 dead after house explodes in Garfield Heights

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - 3 people were killed after a house exploded in Garfield Heights on June 11, Ohio State Fire Marshals confirmed.

Investigators found two men and a woman in the home, located in the 4900 block of E. 81st Street, according to a press release.

First responders initially got to the scene at 6:39 p.m. and saw the house destroyed, the release said.

The victims were found with the help of the East Technical Rescue Team, the release said.

State investigators, Garfield Heights Fire Department, Garfield Heights Police Department and Dominion Energy still are on the scene.

Officials have not confirmed the cause of the explosion.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

