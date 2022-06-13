1 arrested for killing relative at family function in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was arrested on June 11 for killing their relative after an argument broke out during a family function, according to Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

The shooting happened at around 2:07 a.m. in the 3300 block of East 146th Street, where police found 33-year-old Shatara Liddell in the middle of the street after being shot several times in the neck, back and arm, police said.

Liddell was transported to University Hospitals where she was later pronounced deceased, police said.

After preliminary investigations, officers said Liddell got into a fight with the suspect after an argument broke out.

Liddell was taken outside to deescalate the situation when the suspect followed her and shot her before leaving the area.

Police said the suspect was later found and arrested.

The shooting is under investigation, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can also be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME, and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available, police said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.