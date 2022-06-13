2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 arrested for killing relative at family function in Cleveland, police say

crime scene tape
crime scene tape(MGN)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was arrested on June 11 for killing their relative after an argument broke out during a family function, according to Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

The shooting happened at around 2:07 a.m. in the 3300 block of East 146th Street, where police found 33-year-old Shatara Liddell in the middle of the street after being shot several times in the neck, back and arm, police said.

Liddell was transported to University Hospitals where she was later pronounced deceased, police said.

After preliminary investigations, officers said Liddell got into a fight with the suspect after an argument broke out.

Liddell was taken outside to deescalate the situation when the suspect followed her and shot her before leaving the area.

Police said the suspect was later found and arrested.

The shooting is under investigation, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can also be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME, and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available, police said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

Garfield Heights High
Garfield Heights teachers say their safety concerns are not being addressed
Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
19-year-old killed after being shot in Cleveland, police say
Crime scene with bullet holes
1 shot at Edgewater Park in Cleveland, police say
The CDC announced that the reported number of monkeypox cases worldwide has surpassed 1,000.
First probable case of monkeypox hits Ohio, health department says