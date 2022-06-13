2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 shot at Edgewater Park in Cleveland, police say

Crime scene with bullet holes(MGN)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was shot at Edgewater Park in Cleveland on Monday, according to Metroparks Communications Director Jacqueline Gerling.

The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. on June 13 after a man and woman got into an argument, Gerling said.

After preliminary investigations, the two are long-time acquaintances, Gerling said.

The two were in the same vehicle when the argument ensued and the woman shot the man in the shoulder, Gerling said.

The woman fled the scene while the man was transported to Metro Health Hospitals, officials said.

Cleveland Metroparks Police are still confirming the woman’s identity and the investigation is still ongoing.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

