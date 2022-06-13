16-year-old girl missing from Chagrin Falls, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old girl has gone missing and Chagrin Falls police have asked the community to help find her.

Police are looking to find Alexia “Lexi” Tobias, according to a Facebook post from the department.

**Missing Juvenile out of Chagrin Falls** 16 year-old Alexia "Lexi" Tobias Lexi is 5'6" 130lbs with dark brown eyes... Posted by Chagrin Valley Dispatch on Monday, June 13, 2022

Alexia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds, police said.

She has dark brown eyes and black hair, with her hair tied in a top knot, police said.

Police said she was last seen wearing a short-sleeved dark blue outer shirt over a light blue Cat-in-the-Hat t-shirt, with dark grey cargo shorts and dark grey sneakers.

Police also said she was carrying a Kindle and wearing earbuds.

Anyone with information has been asked by police to call the Chagrin Falls Police Department at 440-247-7321.

