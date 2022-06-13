2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 Troubleshooters get answers after road has been closed for 3 years

By Aria Janel
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) -Hankee road in Portage county has been closed for 3 years.

Drivers like Larry Rubino have been waiting to see when and if the road will ever re-open. Rubino eventually called the Freedom Township to see what was going on.

“I think I talked to them in November of last year, and this is June, still nothing,” said Rubino.

Hankee road is mainly used to help drivers get to Garrettsville. Rubino says the closure it can add up to 20 minutes to his commute.

" These are country roads, they don’t plow them the way they do the main roads so it impacts everybody it takes them longer, and it’s more dangerous,” said Rubino.

With no answers from the city, Rubino called the 19 News Troubleshooter team. A call he’d made before.

“Channel 19′s helped me before, and hopefully they can help me again,” said Rubino.

The troubleshooter team spoke with road supervisor, Tony Vansteenberg.

He told 19 that construction was put on hold because of the pandemic and that the township now has received a grant from the state and has a team ready to start construction hopefully in the next few weeks.

Our team will be checking in on the progress.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

