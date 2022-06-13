2 Strong 4 Bullies
19-year-old killed after being shot in Cleveland, police say

Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police continue to search for a suspect after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Cleveland on June 10, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department.

The shooting happened at around 4:40 a.m. in the 15000 block of Lincoln Avenue, Sgt. Ciaccia said.

Officers found the man shot and lying in the street when they arrived at the scene, officials said.

The man was transported to University Hospitals where he was later pronounced deceased, police said.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the man as Darion Glanton, from Cleveland.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, and the incident is still under investigation.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

