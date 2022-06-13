Cleveland man dies in motorcycle accident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 62-year-old Cleveland man was killed in a motorcycle accident Sunday evening on the city’s East side.

According to Cleveland police, the accident happened at the intersection of Lee Road and Harvard Avenue.

Robert Keith Bishop was pronounced dead on the scene by Cleveland EMS.

According to witnesses, Bishop may have been speeding at the time of the crash.

Police said the accident remains under investigation.

