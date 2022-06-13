2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Police: Man found dead in Cudell neighborhood ruled as homicide

By Alec Sapolin and Jim Nelson
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a man’s death as a homicide after his body was found beside a vehicle on West Boulevard late Saturday night in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood.

19 News previously reported that police launched a death investigation, but the department didn’t confirm the nature of the shooting until Monday.

Investigators said the victim was shot in the back of the shoulder and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of West Blvd. around 10:20 p.m. for a report of a man lying in the street.

There are multiple apartment buildings in the immediate vicinity of the crime scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office has not yet identified the victim.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

