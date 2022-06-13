Cleveland Police: Man found dead in Cudell neighborhood ruled as homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a man’s death as a homicide after his body was found beside a vehicle on West Boulevard late Saturday night in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood.

19 News previously reported that police launched a death investigation, but the department didn’t confirm the nature of the shooting until Monday.

Investigators said the victim was shot in the back of the shoulder and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cleveland police have West Blvd blocked off near Detroit Ave. Medical Examiner’s office on site. From my vantage point, I could see one body beneath a white sheet beside an SUV. No official details yet. pic.twitter.com/FgbiuYRsUg — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) June 12, 2022

Officers were called to the 1300 block of West Blvd. around 10:20 p.m. for a report of a man lying in the street.

There are multiple apartment buildings in the immediate vicinity of the crime scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office has not yet identified the victim.

