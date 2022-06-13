Cleveland’s recycling program kicks off amidst confusion over enrollment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s recycling program is back and promising a new and improved service for people who are enrolled.

The service is returning after a big problem last year.

Some recyclable materials went straight to a landfill due to an expired contract with the company that hauled the recyclables away.

However this year, Mayor Justin Bibb called the program a “basic city service that they’re committed to getting right.”

Residents seem to support the green initiative, but there’s some confusion about how the service works.

“I haven’t heard about the Cleveland recycling program at all,” said Serena Westbrook, a West Side resident.

The lack of information seemed to be a common trend as we spoke with people living on the West side. Westbrook was surprised to hear her recyclables are going to the trash until she enrolls in the program.

“What? No. That’s messed up,” said Westbrook.

It’s not until after people register that they’ll be sent a set of stickers used to mark bins. If recycling bins aren’t labeled, the city will take them away in the fall for others to use.

Enrollment is open until July 31.

You can register at www.clerecycles.com.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.