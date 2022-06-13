2 Strong 4 Bullies
Concealed carry laws in Ohio: Here’s what to know

Senate Bill 215 goes into effect June 13, allowing Ohioans ages 21-and-up to lawfully carry a...
Senate Bill 215 goes into effect June 13, allowing Ohioans ages 21-and-up to lawfully carry a firearm without a concealed carry permit.(MGN)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Senate Bill 215 goes into effect June 13, allowing Ohioans ages 21-and-up to lawfully carry a firearm without a concealed carry permit.

Ohio will be the 23rd state to allow its citizens to carry without a permit, according to a report from the United States Concealed Carry Association.

Senate Bill 215 is the newest pro-gun legislation to go into effect in the state following House Bill 99, which allows teachers to carry firearms while in school.

Law enforcement agencies across Northeast Ohio have taken to social media to clarify what changes in the new bill.

“Qualifying Adults” will now be allowed to carry firearms without a concealed handgun license, according to a Facebook post from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Lake County Sheriffs also defined who would be listed as a qualified adult in the post:

  • 21 years of age or older
  • Lawfully in the United States
  • Not a fugitive from justice
  • Not subject to a protection order
  • Has not been committed to a mental institution or adjudicated mentally ill
  • Have not been dishonorably discharged from the military
  • Does not have a conviction or Adjudicated Delinquency for any felony, any drug offense, domestic violence, one misdemeanor offense of violence within three years or two within five years
  • Not otherwise forbidden under state or federal law

Regardless of the change in the law, deadly weapons are still prohibited in buildings near a courthouse, such as the County Office Building and Courthouse, the post said.

Ohio law still prohibits people from bringing weapons into court houses except for law enforcement officers in their official duties, the post said.

Law enforcement agencies still recommend taking concealed carry courses and obtaining a license despite the new law.

“During a CHL certification course individuals receive in-depth training on firearm safety, safe storage and handling, how a firearm mechanically functions, a deeper understanding of the law, and a skills test,” Tuscarawas County Sheriffs said in a Facebook post, answering several other questions referencing the new law.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

