Court hearing for 3 suspects in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men charged in the beating death of a 17-year-old boy in the parking lot of the I Promise School will appear in Akron Municipal Court Monday morning.

U.S. Marshals and Akron police officers arrested Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, Tyler Stafford, 19, and Donovon Jones, 21, on Saturday, June 11.

Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from bottom-left: Tyler Stafford, Donovan Jones, Deshawn Stafford Jr. (U.S. Marshals Service)

According to Akron police, Ethan Liming died after being brutally assaulted in the parking lot of the I Promise School in the 400 block of W. Market Street around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2.

Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett said Liming and three other teens drove into the parking lot of the school and started discharging a SplatRBall gun at people on the basketball court. It is not clear if Liming fired the SplatRBall gun.

Both groups then began fighting and Liming was knocked unconscious, said police.

Liming’s family members said the suspects continued to beat him until he was dead.

One of Liming’s friends called 911 and when officers arrived at the I Promise School, Liming was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Mylett also said Liming’s friends and the people on the basketball court were no longer at the school.

“There is nothing to indicate race played a role in this homicide,” said Chief Mylett.

“Our whole family is beyond thankful for the help the community has given us. Throughout this whole process we’ve seen horrific things, but the good we’ve seen is just so much brighter. We love our son, and we miss him dearly.”

