2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms tonight that could be severe

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Partly cloudy sky today. It’ll be more humid inland and warmer. A lake breeze keeps things cooler near the shore. Afternoon temperatures in the 80 to 85 degree range for most. It’s a classic set up as a hot dome of air sits to our south and west. Thunderstorm complexes riding along the edge of it. One or two of these complexes are expected to impact our area tonight. Damaging wind threat and hail with these complexes. The team is monitoring this closely. Very hot and humid air mass will be in place Wednesday. Temperatures in the 90s and the heat index in the afternoon could get to 105 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: 19 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Monday
Northeast Ohio weather: 19 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Monday
Northeast Ohio weather: 19 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Monday
Northeast Ohio weather: 19 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Monday
Northeast Ohio weather: 19 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Monday
Northeast Ohio weather: 19 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Monday
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 6/12/2022