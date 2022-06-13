FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms tonight that could be severe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Partly cloudy sky today. It’ll be more humid inland and warmer. A lake breeze keeps things cooler near the shore. Afternoon temperatures in the 80 to 85 degree range for most. It’s a classic set up as a hot dome of air sits to our south and west. Thunderstorm complexes riding along the edge of it. One or two of these complexes are expected to impact our area tonight. Damaging wind threat and hail with these complexes. The team is monitoring this closely. Very hot and humid air mass will be in place Wednesday. Temperatures in the 90s and the heat index in the afternoon could get to 105 degrees.

