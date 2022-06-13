Garfield Heights teachers say their safety concerns are not being addressed

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights teachers are staging a march before Monday’s board of education to bring attention to school safety concerns they have throughout the district.

According to a press release from march organizers, the teachers say they have gone above and beyond their duties in recent months and years to provide a nurturing educational environment for students. The school board negotiators refuse to compensate teachers for their important work with students. This is displayed by the fact that Garfield Heights has the lowest-paid teachers in Cuyahoga County. This also creates a high turnover rate that adversely affects student learning.

The march starts at 5:30 pm at the Garfield Heights Middle School and ends at Garfield Heights High where the board meetings take place at 6pm.

