Gov. DeWine gives update on HB 99, which would allow teachers to be armed with less training

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. MIke DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will hold a 10 a.m. news conference Monday on the status of House Bill 99.

The proposal would allow teachers to carry a gun in school with significantly less training required than before.

Gov. DeWine will also give additional information on new training and funding opportunities related to school safety in Ohio.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announced last week his administration is working with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District in a stance against the passage of House Bill 99.

