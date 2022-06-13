2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Jennifer Hudson achieves elite EGOT status after taking home Tony award

Jennifer Hudson, co-producer of "A Strange Loop," winner of the award for best new musical,...
Jennifer Hudson, co-producer of "A Strange Loop," winner of the award for best new musical, poses in the press room at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jennifer Hudson just became the 17th person in history to claim EGOT status after she took home a Tony award Sunday night.

Her Tony award was the final trophy she needed to complete the EGOT quartet – an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Hudson, 40, won her Tony award for producing “A Strange Loop,” which took home Best Musical.

Hudson received an Oscar in 2007 for the film “Dreamgirls” and an Emmy last year for the animated short “Baba Yaga.” She is a two-time Grammy winner, the first being for her 2009 self-titled album.

Hudson was discovered in 2004 as a contestant on the third season of “American Idol,” where she took seventh place.

She joins the ranks with other EGOT winners like John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks and Audrey Hepburn.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

FILE - This image released by Disney/Pixar shows character Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris...
Showings of Pixar’s ‘Lightyear” banned in United Arab Emirates
A preview for Disney-Pixar's "Lightyear," due in theaters June 17. (Pixar via CNN Newsource)
Preview for Disney-Pixar's 'Lightyear'
Crime scene with bullet holes
1 shot in broad daylight at Edgewater Park in Cleveland, police say
FILE- In this Nov. 23, 2020, file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Wall Street enters a bear market as the S&P 500 dives 3.9%
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
Jan. 6 witness: Trump ‘detached from reality’ over election