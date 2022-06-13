2 Strong 4 Bullies
Advertisement

Lake County Sheriff: 50% drop in people getting concealed carry licenses

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday, a lot of Northeast Ohioans won’t need a permit or training for a handgun.

This comes after Senate Bill 215 went into effect June 13, allowing Ohioans to carry firearms without a concealed carry license.

Painesville resident Annette Harvey has concerns now that the permitless carry law has taken effect.

“I believe in training and make sure they know what they’re doing and that they understand and how to properly use a gun and when not to use a gun,” Harvey said.

Lake County officials issue roughly 8,500 gun permits a year. However, ahead of the new law, that number dropped significantly.

“Already we’ve seen probably a reduction of half the number of permits,” Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno said.

He said right now he isn’t worried about an increase in gun violence.

“I don’t expect a rise in gun violence here in Lake County,” Leonbruno said. “Lake County citizens are very supportive of law enforcement; it is a law abiding community.”

Some of the guidelines for this law include those who are 21 or older, haven’t been convicted of a felony, and haven’t been committed to a mental institution.

Leonbruno strongly encourages everyone gets the proper training, regardless.

“It’s not that we don’t trust our citizens in this change,” Leonbruno said. “It’s how you get people to do that on a regular basis.”

As for Harvey, she hopes people are responsible with their guns, so no one gets hurt.

“Just don’t let it get in the wrong hands of these young teenagers out here today because it’s just outrageous,” Harvey said.

