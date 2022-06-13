Officials release name of woman killed in Garfield Heights house explosion

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old Garfield Heights woman was one of three people killed in a house explosion Saturday evening.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Cassandra Bateman.

The two other victims, both men, have not yet been officially identified.

All three victims were inside a home in the 4900 block of E. 81st Street in Garfield Heights when it exploded around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, said the Ohio State Fire Marshal.

When firefighters arrived minutes later, the home was already destroyed.

Doorbell camera footage captured what was left of the house engulfed in flames after the explosion, leaving behind a series of smaller explosions.

Doorbell camera captures house explosion in Garfield Heights Doorbell cameras captured the house explosion that killed 3 people in Garfield Heights. https://bit.ly/3HjAOyB Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Sunday, June 12, 2022

The victims were found with the help of the East Technical Rescue Team, according to authorities.

State investigators, Garfield Heights firefighters, Garfield Heights police officers and Dominion Energy workers all responded to the scene.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

