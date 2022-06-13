First probable case of monkeypox hits Ohio, health department says
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff announced the first probable case of monkeypox in the state on Monday.
Vanderhoff announced the news in a press conference on June 13.
The person has been isolated but did Vanderhoff did not confirm what part of the state they live in.
