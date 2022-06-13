2 Strong 4 Bullies
First probable case of monkeypox hits Ohio, health department says

The CDC announced that the reported number of monkeypox cases worldwide has surpassed 1,000.
The CDC announced that the reported number of monkeypox cases worldwide has surpassed 1,000.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff announced the first probable case of monkeypox in the state on Monday.

Vanderhoff announced the news in a press conference on June 13.

The person has been isolated but did Vanderhoff did not confirm what part of the state they live in.

