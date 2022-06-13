2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Previously convicted murderer recorded juvenile in the shower, sheriff says

Andrew Campbell, 36, was arrested Friday in Louisiana and charged with video voyeurism targeting a minor under the age of 13. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A convicted murderer who served 15 years in prison has been arrested for recording video of a juvenile in the shower, according to officials.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said Andrew Campbell, 36, was arrested Friday in Louisiana and charged with video voyeurism targeting a minor under the age of 13.

The sheriff’s office said a detective in the Youth Services Division got a complaint May 31 about a juvenile being recorded while in the shower. Video evidence revealed the Campbell was responsible, detectives said.

The sheriff’s office said Campbell previously served 15 years in prison for murder.

Campbell was booked into the Caddo Parish Correctional Center and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

FILE - This image released by Disney/Pixar shows character Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris...
Showings of Pixar’s ‘Lightyear” banned in United Arab Emirates
A preview for Disney-Pixar's "Lightyear," due in theaters June 17. (Pixar via CNN Newsource)
Preview for Disney-Pixar's 'Lightyear'
Crime scene with bullet holes
1 shot in broad daylight at Edgewater Park in Cleveland, police say
FILE- In this Nov. 23, 2020, file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Wall Street enters a bear market as the S&P 500 dives 3.9%
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
Jan. 6 witness: Trump ‘detached from reality’ over election