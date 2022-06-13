2 Strong 4 Bullies
Storms bring threat of damaging wind, torrential rain in Cleveland area (19 First Alert Weather Day)

File photo: Cleveland skyline. (Source: WOIO)
By Jeff Tanchak and Samantha Roberts
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A few complexes of storms will move in from our northwest overnight, and some of these will be severe.

The peak timing for severe storms will be from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

The main threats with the storms will be damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, and tornadoes.

We are increasingly concerned about the threat for damaging straight-line winds overnight.

Winds may gust over 70 mph with some of these storms.

Torrential rain may cause localized flash flooding.

Be sure that you have an audible way to get your severe weather warnings overnight, should we see any issued.

By sunrise, the severe weather threat will be lower, but roads will be wet for your drive into work.

Rain will wind down by 10:00 a.m., giving way to slowly decreasing clouds and quiet conditions for Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

