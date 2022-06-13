2 Strong 4 Bullies
Teenager shot in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenager was rushed to a local hospital after being shot Sunday evening in the city’s Hough neighborhood.

Cleveland police said the girl was shot in the 5900 block of White Street around 11:45 p.m.

EMS told 19 News the teenager was in serious condition. Her name is not being released at this time.

There is no word on any arrests.

