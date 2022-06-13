Teenager shot in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenager was rushed to a local hospital after being shot Sunday evening in the city’s Hough neighborhood.

Cleveland police said the girl was shot in the 5900 block of White Street around 11:45 p.m.

EMS told 19 News the teenager was in serious condition. Her name is not being released at this time.

There is no word on any arrests.

