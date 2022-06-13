Woman shot on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is in serious condition after being shot on the city’s East side Sunday evening.

Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the area of East 152nd Street and Westropp Avenue.

This is in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood.

The victim’s name is not being released, but authorities said she is in her 20′s.

At this time, there is no word on arrests.

