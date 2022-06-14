2 more women to file lawsuits against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, reports say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 2 more women in the process of filing lawsuits against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct, according to reports from KRPC2 in Houston.
The new pending lawsuits against Watson comes less than a week after a 24th woman filed against the QB, which became official on June 6.
Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing all of the women who have filed lawsuits against Watson, released a statement to 19 News regarding the potential lawsuits:
Watson, acquired by the Browns in March in a trade with the Houston Texans, openly denied the allegations in his introductory press conference with the team in Berea.
Two Texas grand juries chose not to indict the QB on the alleged misconduct.
Watson also met with NFL officials in Houston on May 16 amid the ongoing investigations into the QB’s conduct.
The NFL has yet to levy punishment on the Browns star, despite reports on May 24 from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport stating the league was nearing the conclusion of its investigation into Watson’s conduct.
The Browns are also set to start minicamp June 14.
