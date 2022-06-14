2 more women to file lawsuits against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, reports say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 2 more women in the process of filing lawsuits against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct, according to reports from KRPC2 in Houston.

The new pending lawsuits against Watson comes less than a week after a 24th woman filed against the QB, which became official on June 6.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing all of the women who have filed lawsuits against Watson, released a statement to 19 News regarding the potential lawsuits:

We have been referred a very compelling case by a respected lawyer from Atlanta. We expect to file that case in due course. And, we have been contacted by another victim who saw the HBO special and was compelled to come forward. We have vetted other calls but haven’t yet made decisions on any further filings beyond that and will continue to do our due diligence consistent with our ethical obligations. With regard to any impending filings, we will allow the facts of the particular cases to speak for themselves.

Watson, acquired by the Browns in March in a trade with the Houston Texans, openly denied the allegations in his introductory press conference with the team in Berea.

Deshaun Watson denies allegations

Two Texas grand juries chose not to indict the QB on the alleged misconduct.

Watson also met with NFL officials in Houston on May 16 amid the ongoing investigations into the QB’s conduct.

The NFL has yet to levy punishment on the Browns star, despite reports on May 24 from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport stating the league was nearing the conclusion of its investigation into Watson’s conduct.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at a press conference is asked for a timeline on the Deshaun Watson investigation. He says the NFL is “nearing the end of the investigation,” but he offers no timeline on the disciplinary officer issuing a ruling. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2022

The Browns are also set to start minicamp June 14.

