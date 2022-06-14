2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron man accused of killing 1-year-old arrested, officials say

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Latrell Wilson, 38, was arrested for the beating death of a 1-year-old, according to the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

NOVFTF said that the Akron Police Department identified Wilson as the suspect in the homicide, which took place on Jan. 27 on Edgewood Avenue in Akron.

According to the coroner’s office, the 1-year-old had broken ribs, bruising and head trauma.

Police said that Wilson was the only person around when the child died, the cause of death alleged to be from beating or smothering.

NOVFTF said they arrested Wilson this afternoon at his place of employment near the 2400 block of Roming Road in Akron.

“Killing a helpless and innocent child is a horrific crime,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “Arresting this fugitive and bringing justice to the family was at the top of our priority list.”

Anyone with information concerning a wanted fugitive can contact NOVFTF at 1-866-4WANTED, or you can submit a web tip.

Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

