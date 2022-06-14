2 Strong 4 Bullies
City of Canton to open cooling center, provide transportation

(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Canton announced it will open a cooling center and will provide transportation to the public on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of what’s forecasted to be extremely hot days.

Heat advisory: Feels-like temperature over 100 Wednesday in Cleveland (19 First Alert Weather Day)

The cooling center will be located at the Garaux Shelter, located at 3801 13th St. SW in Canton from 8 a.m-8 p.m. on June 15 and 16, according to a news release.

SARTA will also provide transportation to and from the cooling center, the release said.

The city also listed information about how to access the provided transportation to and from the cooling center:

  • Those who need transportation to the Garaux Shelter may access SARTA from any regular stop to the Cornerstone Transit Center on Cherry Ave. SE. Once at the Cornerstone Transit center, utilize route #106 and #113 for transportation to the Garaux Shelter. Please let the bus driver know you are in route to the cooling center and there will be no fee.
  • Return transportation will be provided from the Garaux Shelter to Cornerstone Transit Center on Cherry Ave. SE free of charge by utilizing route #106 and #113.

