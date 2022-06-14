2 Strong 4 Bullies
Advertisement

City of Cleveland opens cooling centers

(WILX)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to the extremely hot temperatures forecasted for the next couple of days, city officials are opening several cooling shelters.

Heat advisory: Feels-like temperature over 100 Wednesday in Cleveland (19 First Alert Weather Day)

The cooling centers will be open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16.

The sites include:

  • Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.
  • Collinwood Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 16300 Lakeshore Blvd.
  • Halloran Skating Rink: 3550 W. 117th
  • Kovacic Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 6250 St. Clair Ave.
  • Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 6301 Lorain Ave.
  • Sterling Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 1380 E. 32nd Street
  • Frederick Douglass Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 15401 Miles Ave.
  • Glenville Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 680 E. 113th

