City of Cleveland opens cooling centers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to the extremely hot temperatures forecasted for the next couple of days, city officials are opening several cooling shelters.

The cooling centers will be open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16.

The sites include:

Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.

Collinwood Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 16300 Lakeshore Blvd.

Halloran Skating Rink: 3550 W. 117th

Kovacic Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 6250 St. Clair Ave.

Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 6301 Lorain Ave.

Sterling Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 1380 E. 32nd Street

Frederick Douglass Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 15401 Miles Ave.

Glenville Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 680 E. 113th

