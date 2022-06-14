City of Cleveland opens cooling centers
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to the extremely hot temperatures forecasted for the next couple of days, city officials are opening several cooling shelters.
The cooling centers will be open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16.
The sites include:
- Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.
- Collinwood Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 16300 Lakeshore Blvd.
- Halloran Skating Rink: 3550 W. 117th
- Kovacic Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 6250 St. Clair Ave.
- Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 6301 Lorain Ave.
- Sterling Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 1380 E. 32nd Street
- Frederick Douglass Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 15401 Miles Ave.
- Glenville Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 680 E. 113th
